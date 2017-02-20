Harrisburg dive team removes truck from river

HUMMELS WHARF — A pickup truck slipped into the Susquehanna River in Hummels Wharf on Monday afternoon. A man was trying to load his fishing boat onto his trailer when the trucks brakes gave out and rolled into the river and became fully submerged.

The incident took place at the Shady Nook boat launch around noon. The Upper Augusta water rescue team tried to pull the truck out and were unsuccessful. Eventually the Harrisburg Fire Department’s Swift Water dive team was called to the scene to remove the truck from the river. No injuries were reported. (Ali Stevens)