Harrassment between brother and sister in Snyder County

SNYDER COUNTY – An argument over a family situation escalated to a harassment incident between siblings in Snyder County. Selinsgrove state police say the incident occurred Saturday morning at 9 a.m at a home in Jackson Township. Troopers say the incident occurred as siblings argued over the care situation of their mother.

The brother, 56-year-old Middleburg man, grabbed his sister, a 68-year-old Middleburg woman, by the wrist. He was trying to obtain a cordless phone from her. No injuries were reported. (Matt Catrillo)