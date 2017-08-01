Hare granted new trial for gun charges

SUNBURY — Victor Hare has been granted a new trial on a felony gun charge. According to a panel of three Pennsylvania Superior Court Judges, Hare was improperly forced to proceed to trial without an attorney. The judges Monday overturned the May 2016 conviction against Hare. The decision however, does not affect the case involving his conviction of providing a fatal overdose in 2014 to nine-year-old Korbin Rager.

A Northumberland County jury had found Hare guilty of illegal possession of a firearm as a convicted felon. He had been sentenced five to 10 years in state prison. Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor denied a post-sentence motion last week on the charges related to Korbin’s death. Hare is currently serving 30-60 years in state prison for that conviction.