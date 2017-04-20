Hare trial ends with split verdict

It was a split verdict in the Victor Hare child death case in Northumberland County court today.

If you found Hare guilty of a felony count of drug delivery resulting in death and involuntary manslaughter also convictions for misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person and endangering the welfare of a child. There were not guilty verdicts on the indecent assault and aggravated assault charges.

The Northumberland County district attorney Tony Matulewicz said he’s very proud of his prosecutorial team, and Point Township police, but said there were a lot of subtleties in this case.

The jury had several questions during their four hours of deliberations including having the aggravated assault charge redefined and several questions about the DNA evidence.

There was some disappointment evident in the court when the not guilty verdicts were read outloud.

Hare faces up to 38 years in state prison if sentenced to the maximum amount on those charges. Victor Hare’s defense attorney says he will appeal.