Hand-Up to open women’s crisis center in Milton

MILTON—The Hand-up Foundation in Milton is known for its recycling efforts and thrift store, now the foundation prepares to open the Renewed Hope Women’s Home.

Doug Diven, director of the foundation, says the facility centers on their efforts to help others, he says “for five years at this point we have been researching and developing a plan to be able to open a life change ministry home for women in crisis.”

After a lot of effort and some rezoning issues the house is ready to open for its first clients.

Diven describes who will be eligible for a spot in the house saying, “we ended up finding there was two characteristic that they either had one or both. One was there was a lot of mental illness involved especially with drugs and alcohol, and two, almost every women we encountered sexual abuse in their past.”

The women’s home will not be just a place to stay but a complete program aimed at giving women in crisis a second chance at life. Diven is seeking 31 women volunteers to be overnight hosts, one night a month. If you are interested in helping and would like more information call Doug Diven at 570-742- 3000. (Sarah Benek)