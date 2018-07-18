Home
Hamilton Underpass at Sunbury to be blocked next week

SUNBURY – Another road project, another detour in the Valley. This time Sunbury will be the location. PennDOT announced the Route 61 Hamilton underpass will be closed for a week.

 

A PennDOT spokesman says the work will start next Monday, July 23.  The work will take place during the week, and possibly the following weekend.  A detour will be in place 24 hours a day until the project is complete.

 

PennDOT says the usual underpass detour will be used— via Snydertown Road and Black Mill Road. The department says the work will allow a contractor, working for a utility company, to do concrete pavement restoration at the underpass.

