Hamilton Underpass at Sunbury to be blocked next week

SUNBURY – Another road project, another detour in the Valley. This time Sunbury will be the location. PennDOT announced the Route 61 Hamilton underpass will be closed for a week.

A PennDOT spokesman says the work will start next Monday, July 23. The work will take place during the week, and possibly the following weekend. A detour will be in place 24 hours a day until the project is complete.

PennDOT says the usual underpass detour will be used— via Snydertown Road and Black Mill Road. The department says the work will allow a contractor, working for a utility company, to do concrete pavement restoration at the underpass.