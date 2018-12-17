Halfway to raising funds for a new Snyder County playground

SELINSGROVE– Progress is being made on a new playground at the East Snyder Park outside of Selingrove. And, the foundation building the playground would like your help this holiday season. The Andy Russell Foundation is more than halfway to their goal of $475,000. They are asking for additional support at the end of the year.

The playground will provide space that accommodates everyone and challenges them at their own development levels. It will address the needs of those who have autism, intellectual disabilities, cerebral palsy, spina bifida, and Down Syndrome. The new space will be the first playground of its kind in Pennsylvania. To contact the foundation or make a donation, call 570-522-5322.