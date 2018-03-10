H & R Block offices having a shredding party today

SUNBURY – Several of the H & R Block offices in The Valley are having a shredding party today. Anyone who is interested in shredding old personal documents, tax forms or other papers can go to the specific Block offices and have the papers shredded for free. Here is the schedule:

In Shamokin, Danville and Elizabethville, from 10am to noon.

In Selinsgrove and Halifax from 1pm to 3pm

In Elysburg from 12:30 to 2:30.

The shredding is free and is limited to three bags or boxes of shredables. Lamont Masser, owner of several of the H & R Block franchises says the offices are also raising funds and awareness for some local non-profit organizations locally.