Gun fire outside a home in Columbia County Wednesday

COLUMBIA COUNTY – No injuries after a burglar pointed a gun at a Columbia County resident Wednesday, prompting the resident to fire several warning shots from his firearm. State police say the incident happened in Benton Township, Columbia County around 3pm, when an occupant of a home on Blueberry Lane came home and found the burglar in the basement of his home.

State police say the suspect fled the house and was confronted by the victim outside, the suspect pointed a gun at the resident, and the resident fired several warning shows from his own firearm.

Troopers say the suspect is described as a white male 30-35 years old, 170-185 pounds, with ear length dark brown or black hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, faded black sweatshirt, tan work books, and a black hat with unknown white emblem. Anyone with information is asked to call Bloomsburg state police.