Guidelines for healthy living without a resolution

SUNBURY — Some may put pressure on themselves by making a New Year’s Resolution to lose weight and then end up disappointed if they can’t stick to it. However, the dieticians at Weis Markets have a simpler solution to living a healthy lifestyle. They have five guidelines you can follow to make good choices in 2017.

Beth Stark says the first step is eating more plants, “Those of course are fruits and vegetables, beans, lentils, nuts and seeds and whole grains. These are really the foundation of a healhty diet and a heart healthy diet for that matter. They are foods that have a ton of nutrition.”

The next step is cooking more at home. Stark said, “That means getting into the kitchen, doing less of the takeout and less of the drive-thru and ordering in.” She says that will help cut down on added salt and fat you find in restaurant cooking.

Dietician Erin Long explained the next step, which is eating mindfully, “Think about, are you eating truly because you are hungry or because of another emotion, that you are bored, or your sad or your happy. So, just try to take a step back and say, am I really hungry?”

Long also says part of eating mindfully is slowing down, “So, when you take your time and slowly eat, you can take small bites. Maybe take sips of water in between bites and put the fork down. There are alot of tricks you can do. Then you will find that you didn’t eat as much and you feel just as full.”

The next step is no more rigid diet rules. Stark said, “Stop feeling shameful over your food choices. If you do fall off track and maybe you do eat that bag of chips at lunchtime or in the middle of the afternoon, don’t feel ashamed and don’t beat yourself up over it. That certainly doesn’t help to promote the positive outlook and the overall positive lifestyle changes.”

And finally, Stark says you can’t forget about exercise, “We all have a million reasons why we don’t want to exercise. Try to get there. You know, whatever it is. There are a lot of really great quick workouts these days. Some are twenty minute workouts. There’s alot of things you can access easily online and alot that are free, actually.”

