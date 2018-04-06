GSVUW looking for more agencies to help through their Day of Action

SUNBURY— The annual Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way’s Day of Action is coming up at the end of April and they are looking for more projects to take on, “We have got a lot of volunteers already signed up pretty early, over 200 already, usually we get about 300 to 350. We need more agencies we only have about 15 agencies so far signed up, we usually get about 30 or 40 so definitely send your projects in.”

That is Joanne Troutman, President and CEO of the regional United Way, she says the Day of Action doesn’t help just local non-profits; municipalities are also eligible for help from the volunteers, “We’ve got a lot of municipalities who use this opportunity to get clean up done and help cut their costs, and we are always looking for those projects whether it’s the community pool or the parks.”

Day of Action benefits non-profits and municipalities in Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties. Many area businesses give back by encouraging their employees to volunteer in the effort.

The Day of Action will take place Friday, April 27 and you can sign up to be a volunteer or submit a project at gsvuw.org. You can hear more on a recent WKOK Sunrise program, at WKOK.com.