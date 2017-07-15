GSVCC wants CSVT re-design, suggests better 522 connector

SHAMOKIN DAM – The Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Transportation Committee wants PennDOT to redesign the southernmost section of the highway. They say the existing plan doesn’t make an ideal connection to Route 522 near Selinsgrove. Art Thomas of Meck-Tech engineers addressed Friday’s transportation committee meeting says PennDOT should consider some alternatives.

The committee is hoping for more direct CSVT connection to Route 522. They say the current design requires Routes 11 and 15 northbound traffic headed to Route 522 or into Selinsgrove to take an indirect circuitous path to get to Selinsgrove. Officials say the current design is inconsistent with the mission of the CSVT..