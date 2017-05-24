GSVCC celebrates the work of Valley businesses

SELINSGROVE— The Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce held their 96th annual meeting and awards ceremony, Wednesday on the campus of Susquehanna University. The event recognizes the outgoing and incoming Chamber officers and directors and the Chamber discusses the year ahead.

Jenny Wentz, director of membership and communications spoke about their strategic plan for the coming year saying, “It focuses on three or four different areas, broad band and high speed internet, and then we have workforce development. We have chamber resource center as well as more of a membership side that focuses on taking care of our membership and keeping them year over year.”

The luncheon meeting ended with the annual awards ceremony, Wentz says “Our business of the year is Swineford National Bank and our small business of the year is Gilson Boards.”

In addition, Jennifer Hain of the Sun Area Technical Institute was the Athena Award recipient and the Heritage Award went to Dave Geise. The Karen L. Hackman Volunteer of the Year award will be presented at a later date. For more information on the chamber visit gsvcc.org. (Sarah Benek)