Grandson of Mahatma Gandhi speaks at Bucknell University

LEWISBURG — The grandson of Mahatma Gandhi was a guest speaker at Bucknell University for their Martin Luther King week series of events. Arun Gandhi spoke to a crowd of about 250 people about nonviolence.

He said his grandfather taught him that anger can be a good and powerful emotion, but the way we use anger can be abused. Instead he said anger can be channeled into energy and transformation. The 83-year-old also visited Lewisburg Area High School prior to his talk at Bucknell. Gandhi is the founder of the M.K. Gandhi Institute for Nonviolence. (Ali Stevens)