Grandson of Mahatma Gandhi speaks at Bucknell University

WKOK Staff | |

LEWISBURG — The grandson of Mahatma Gandhi was a guest speaker at Bucknell University for their Martin Luther King week series of events.  Arun Gandhi spoke to a crowd of about 250 people about nonviolence.

He said his grandfather taught him that anger can be a good and powerful emotion, but the way we use anger can be abused.  Instead he said anger can be channeled into energy and transformation.  The 83-year-old also visited Lewisburg Area High School prior to his talk at Bucknell.  Gandhi is the founder of the M.K. Gandhi Institute for Nonviolence.  (Ali Stevens)

