Grandmother of six seeking help from Needy Family Fund

By Dave Hilliard

The Daily Item

Things can get a bit hectic when six grandchildren are moving around the house, but some assistance or holiday gifts from the Needy Family Fund would make a huge difference for a Selinsgrove woman and her daughter.

Daisy Thomas said she normally cares for three grandchildren in her home and three others join them nearly every day when their mother goes to work.

“We’re all alone up here,” she said, explaining that she and her daughter live in the Selinsgrove area raising a total of six children. Other family members reside in the Harrisburg area, she said.

“She works every day,” Thomas said of her 35-year-old daughter, so all of the children are with their grandmother from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. any day there is no school.

Asked what could make for a special holiday this year, she said, “anything,” but upon further reflection, she noted that bicycles or remote-controlled cars would certainly attract the children to some healthy playtime outdoors.

This will be the first year that Thomas, her daughter and grandchildren will benefit from the Needy Family Fund, and she emphasized that anything for the children would be helpful and appreciated.

The Needy Family Fund, sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and BB&T Bank, along with the Degenstein Foundation, has raised more than $2.8 million during the holiday seasons over the past 30 years to help the Valley’s less fortunate. The fund is administered by the Salvation Army citadels in Milton and and Sunbury. This year’s goal is $100,000. More monetary donations are welcome. People can make checks payable to The Daily Item Fund for Needy Families and mail or drop them off to program co-sponsor, BB&T Bank, 1104 N. Fourth St., Sunbury, PA 17801.

Donors also can also visit any local BB&T branch, where they will process the deposit or make a donation online at: https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/Family2017.