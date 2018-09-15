Grandmother: not the first time children taken away from Shamokin mom

BLOOMSBURG – New information has surfaced about a Shamokin woman who police say abused her 21-day-old twins. WNEP reports a grandmother to one of 29-year-old Tifany Walter’s older children says two other were taken away from her. Newswatch 16 says Arrie Hunsinger of the Bloomsburg area says her granddaughter and another baby were taken away from Walter several years ago.

Walter is accused of giving her twin sons multiple broken bones and burn marks on their faces. Walter did admit to police of getting angry and overwhelmed when the babies cry. The twin boys are now in custody of Northumberland County Children and Youth. Walter is currently jailed, unable to post bail.