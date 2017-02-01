Graduating to a new step in life

LEWISBURG – There was a celebratory atmosphere in the Union County Courthouse Wednesday. Ten individuals graduated from the nationally recognized drug treatment court in Snyder and Union counties. A special program designed for adult residents, clients are subject to weekly court appearances, intensive treatment, supervision, and testing.

Treatment Court Coordinator Steven Diehl says the program is designed for those who want to be helped, “It’s specifically for people who have drug and alcohol diagnosis and they’re nonviolent offenders. Violent offenders belong in prison. Nonviolent offenders, where drug and alcohol is their main problem, will not get anything out of prison. You’re putting them in prison with a bunch of violent offenders. Therefore, you’re not going to solve any problems or help them in any ways.”

The joint treatment court program has been named one of nine mentor courts across the country. Diehl says it hasn’t been easy achieving such an accomplishment, “It’s been a lot of work. We changed with the atmosphere, the community so to speak. We built around what was available to us. We just kept adding programs, taking things away that didn’t work, and simply responding to community needs.”

In order to graduate from the program, clients must have a suitable home plan, housing, and job with a sustainable income. By having such requirements, Chief Executive Officer Carson Fox says the individuals return to the community clean and have an improved quality of life, “It’s very important to see and actually treatment courts around the country have been tremendously successful with that. We know, through the research, once people go out, they stay clean and sober. They stay crime free. They go back and are reunited with their families and they are active, productive members of their society.”

Since the drug court opened in The Valley in 2008, 158 participants have graduated and 44 are still active in the program.