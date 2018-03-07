Gov’s ‘Emergency’ and Stormy suit: AP PA Headlines, Scores & Skeds

PA Headlines 3/07/18

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pennsylvania’s governor is ramping up staffing to cope with a winter storm that’s affecting parts of the state still recovering from high winds, rain and snow several days ago. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf on Tuesday announced a state of emergency and said additional workers at the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency’s headquarters will be on duty to monitor conditions.

The declaration includes: Berks, Bradford, Bucks, Carbon, Chester, Columbia, Dauphin, Delaware, Lackawanna, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Luzerne, Monroe, Montgomery, Montour, Northampton, Northumberland, Philadelphia, Pike, Schuylkill, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Wayne, Wyoming and York.

The disaster emergency declaration applies to dozens of counties in central and eastern Pennsylvania.

Philadelphia’s already closed schools and municipal offices for Wednesday, when the bulk of the storm is expected to hit. Officials are banning multiple types of trailers on sections of interstate and positioning plows and tow trucks. Tens of thousands of people in the region remain without power after last week’s nor’easter.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A debate question about public school funding in Pennsylvania exposed big differences in how the three candidates for the Republican nomination to challenge Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf would approach it. Paul Mango, a former health care systems consultant, said at Tuesday’s debate that he wouldn’t put more money into public schools and that there’s no correlation between funding and test performance.

Lawyer Laura Ellsworth says Pennsylvania’s school funding isn’t fair or adequate, and that school districts mustn’t be made to underwrite alternative learning environments. Scott Wagner, a state senator, says the state spends enough on schools and that students must hear about career opportunities at earlier ages.

The hour-long debate at the National Constitution Center was sponsored by the Greater Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce. The primary election is May 15.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Former Vice President Joe Biden says that America needs Democrat Conor Lamb to win next week’s special election in western Pennsylvania. And Biden is calling on labor unions to fuel the victory. The former vice president praised the little-known Democrat Tuesday afternoon inside a suburban Pittsburgh union hall a week before the nation’s next Trump-era special election.

Biden said of Lamb: “We need him to bring this country back together again.” Biden’s union hall appearance reflected the significance of working-class voters in the election. The district, which stretches from suburban Pittsburgh to the West Virginia border, features an estimated 17,000 steelworkers. President Trump plans to visit the district this weekend on behalf of Republican state Rep. Rick Saccone.

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — A member of the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles will highlight spring commencement at his alma mater in southwest Ohio. Miami University announced Tuesday that offensive guard Brandon Brooks will speak May 19 at Yager Stadium in Oxford during the school’s 179th spring commencement. The former RedHawk football player earned NFL Pro Bowl recognition as the Eagles soared to the championship last season.

Miami says the Milwaukee native has also distinguished himself with community involvement, pursuit of advanced higher education and public support for mental health awareness. Brooks has talked openly about battling anxiety. He played at Miami in 2008-2011, including on the 2010 RedHawk team that went from 1-11 the previous year to 10-4 and a Mid-American Conference title.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A porn star who has said she had sex with President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit Tuesday seeking to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement that she signed days before the 2016 presidential election, which prevented her from discussing the alleged sexual encounters. The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court, alleges that the agreement is “null and void and of no consequence” because Trump didn’t personally sign it.

Adult film actress Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, said she wanted to go public with the details of her alleged sexual relationship with Trump in the weeks leading up to the election, according to the lawsuit. Clifford and Trump’s attorney Michael Cohen signed the nondisclosure agreement on Oct. 28, 2016.

Clifford alleges that she began an “intimate relationship” with Trump in 2006 and that it continued “well into the year 2007,” according to the lawsuit. She said the relationship included encounters in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, and Beverly Hills, California. Trump married his current wife, Melania Trump, in 2005.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former reality TV star Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday that the problem with the Oscars is “we don’t have Stars anymore” — except for him. Just kidding, the president hastened to add.

Viewership of Sunday’s Academy Awards broadcast plunged to a record-low viewership of 26.5 million people.

According to the Nielsen company, that’s a 20 percent drop from the 33 million people who watched last year’s show. Trump tweeted Tuesday: “Lowest rated Oscars in HISTORY. Problem is, we don’t have Stars anymore – except your President (just kidding, of course)!” Sunday’s broadcast included a few barbs that host Jimmy Kimmel directed at the White House.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — One problem with self-driving cars is people. The Los Angeles Times reports that of six crash reports filed in California so far this year, two involved a person attacking a robot car. Both incidents happened in San Francisco, according to Department of Motor Vehicles records. It happened Jan. 2, a vehicle operated by General Motors’ Cruise driverless car division was waiting at a green light for pedestrians to cross.

That’s when they say a shouting man ran across the street against the do-not-walk signal and struck its bumper and hatch, damaging a taillight. The car was in autonomous mode but a driver was behind the wheel. On Jan. 28, another GM autonomous vehicle with a human driving had stopped behind a taxi when the taxi driver got out and slapped the front passenger-side window.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The new owner of the Playboy Mansion has agreed to maintain the facade in its original condition under an agreement with the city of Los Angeles. Daren Metropoulos entered into a permanent protection covenant for the 5-acre (2-hectare) property he bought for $100 million. He agreed to not demolish the 20,000-square-foot (1858-sq. meter) main residence as he proceeds with plans to connect the mansion and its grounds to his 2-acre plot next door.

The deal, announced Tuesday by Councilman Paul Koretz, will remain in effect for future owners. City News Service says the designation stops short of giving the building landmark status. Hugh Hefner, who died last year, bought the estate in 1971 and made it into the epicenter of his Playboy brand and one of the world’s most famous homes.

NEW YORK (AP) — McDonald’s is offering fresh beef rather than frozen patties in some burgers at thousands of restaurants, a switch it first announced about a year ago as it works to appeal to customers who want fresher foods. The fast-food giant, which has relied on frozen beef patties since the 1970s, said it’s launching Quarter Pounders made with fresh beef in about 3,500 restaurants in eight cities, including Atlanta, Miami and Salt Lake City, then roll out to most of the rest of the country by May. The company says workers will cook up the fresh beef on a grill when the Quarter Pounder and “Signature Crafted” burgers are ordered. The change is the latest in an effort to improve its image as more people shun processed foods.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A proposal to name a Utah highway after President Donald Trump is getting pushback from state Democrats, including one who said Tuesday that he would suggest naming a ramp for porn star Stormy Daniels, who alleges she had a sexual encounter with Trump in 2006. State Sen. Jim Dabakis said he’s trying to show lawmakers that many people would be offended by the idea of honoring Trump for his contentious decision to shrink two national monuments in Utah. The president’s move received support from state Republican leaders who want the land open for potential oil, gas and coal use but angered environmentalists, outdoor enthusiasts and Native Americans.

UNDATED (AP) — Scientists say the Arctic’s winter this year was the warmest on record. Calculations released yesterday say the sea ice there hit all-time low marks for February — and that’s when the area of frozen ocean water is supposed to grow. Scientists say they’ve never seen a winter quite like this one where much of the Arctic averaged at least 10 degrees warmer than normal from December through February. They blame man-made global warming. They also say reduced sea ice, especially in the winter, is suspected of weakening the jet stream because it reduces the difference in atmospheric pressure between the Arctic and mid-latitudes.

UNDATED (AP) — A Barbie doll in the likeness of British double Olympic boxing champion Nicola Adams has been unveiled for International Women’s Day. Barbie maker Mattel said it was “proud to honor” Adams with the one-off first “boxer Barbie” as part of its Shero program recognizing women who inspire girls with their achievements. Adams said: “I am so excited and honored to be Barbie’s first ever UK Shero and the first ever boxer Barbie.”

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — A father who said his son was kicked off the school bus for three days for bullying made him run to school instead – in the rain. Bryan Thornhill’s Facebook Live video, recorded while driving behind his son, picked up more than 1.6 million views. Thornhill, who is from Roanoke, Virginia, said they joke that the boy will either be fast or obedient, but “so far we’re working on fast”. He also shared video of his son’s second and third morning jogs, along with parenting advice: “If you get your panties in a wad seeing a kid jog, well I feel sorry for you. You probably need a lap or two.”

INTERLEAGUE

Final Houston 10 Washington 5

Final Atlanta 5 Toronto 1

Final N-Y Mets 9 Houston 5

Final Cincinnati 7 Cleveland 6

Final Chi White Sox 6 Milwaukee 4

Final Arizona 5 L-A Angels 4

Final San Diego 5 Kansas City 4

Final Colorado 3 Seattle 2

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Boston 9 Tampa Bay 1

Final Minnesota 9 Baltimore 8

Final N-Y Yankees 7 Detroit 2

Final Oakland 5 Texas 3

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final St. Louis 4 Miami 4

Final Chi Cubs 9 L-A Dodgers 5

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final OT Washington 117 Miami 113

Final Toronto 106 Atlanta 90

Final Philadelphia 128 Charlotte 114

Final Houston 122 Oklahoma City 112

Final Dallas 118 Denver 107

Final Portland 111 N-Y Knicks 87

Final Golden State 114 Brooklyn 101

Final New Orleans 121 L.A. Clippers 116

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final Winnipeg 3 N-Y Rangers 0

Final Columbus 4 Vegas 1

Final New Jersey 6 Montreal 4

Final OT Boston 6 Detroit 5

Final OT Tampa Bay 5 Florida 4

Final Minnesota 6 Carolina 2

Final Nashville 2 Dallas 0

Final OT Chicago 2 Colorado 1

Final Anaheim 4 Washington 0

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (6) Gonzaga 74 BYU 54

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

INTERLEAGUE

Miami at Houston 1:05 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Toronto 1:07 p.m.

N-Y Yankees at N-Y Mets 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Kansas City 3:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chi White Sox 3:05 p.m.

L-A Dodgers at L-A Angels 3:10 p.m.

Texas at Colorado 3:10 p.m.

Chi Cubs at Cleveland 8:05 p.m.

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Toronto at Detroit 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay 1:05 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle 8:40 p.m.

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Washington at St. Louis 1:05 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco 3:05 p.m.

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Utah at Indiana 7:00 p.m.

Memphis at Chicago 8:00 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit 8:00 p.m.

Houston at Milwaukee 8:00 p.m.

New Orleans at Sacramento 10:00 p.m.

Orlando at L.A. Lakers 10:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Denver 10:30 p.m.

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Calgary at Buffalo 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia 8:00 p.m.

Arizona at Vancouver 10:00 p.m.

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Syracuse at (12) North Carolina 9:30 p.m.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved