Governor Wolf signs Anti-Blight bill

HARRISBURG – Governor Tom Wolf signed House Bill 653 Tuesday which, according to state representative Kurt Masser (R-107, Elysburg) will “significantly speed up the foreclosure timeframe” on vacant and abandoned properties.

Masser says the basic function of the law is to make the owners of blighted properties either forfeit them willingly or have them taken away from them in a quicker way so something can be done about the properties. The PA foreclosure process as it stood was between 300 and 540 days. Now under Act 32 it will be 240 days.

Rep Masser says this is an important law because not only are blight properties physically hazardous and an eyesore on the community, but they often become prime locations for criminal activities.