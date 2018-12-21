Governor Wolf Orders Flags to Half-Staff to Honor Coal Township Firefighter Scott W. Dannheimer

Harrisburg, PA – Governor Tom Wolf has ordered the Commonwealth flags on the Capitol Complex and all Commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds in Northumberland County to fly at half-staff in honor of Scott W. Dannheimer, 53, of Shamokin. Dannheimer, a captain with the East End Fire Company in Coal Township, died while responding to a house fire in Coal Township on Thursday.

The Commonwealth flag shall be lowered until the day of interment, which has not yet been announced. The United States and Commonwealth flags have previously been ordered lowered to half-staff until January 1, 2019, to honor President George H.W. Bush.

All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate in this tribute.