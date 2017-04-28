Governor believes Eric Frein ambush killer is ‘monster’

A spokesman says Democratic Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf believes a sniper who shot two state troopers at their barracks, killing one, is a “monster” and his death sentence shows justice has been served.

The spokesman says the governor’s only sympathy lies with the family of the slain trooper, the injured trooper and “the men and women of the Pennsylvania State Police.”

He made the comments Thursday shortly after a judge sentenced Eric Frein to death plus 97 to 194 years in prison. Frein was sentenced a day after a jury decided he should receive a lethal injection for the 2014 ambush in the Pocono Mountains.

Frein was convicted of killing Cpl. Bryon Dickson II and critically wounding Trooper Alex Douglass. His defense wanted a sentence of life in prison without parole.

Wolf has imposed a statewide moratorium on executions.