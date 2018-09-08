Gov. Wolf’s income, High School Scores: AP PA Headlines and more

AP PA Headlines 9/8/18

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf reported about $414,000 in adjusted gross income in 2017 and nearly $1.3 million in charitable donations in a federal tax return that his campaign made available for review by The Associated Press on Friday. Wolf made the two-page 1040 form public and allowed a reporter to review the rest of his 102-page federal tax return in a campaign office, following rules he set in 2014 when he was running for a first term.

Candidates for governor of Pennsylvania have long made all or part of their tax returns public, going back at least to Republican Dick Thornburgh in 1978, who went on to serve two terms in office. Republican gubernatorial nominee Scott Wagner, a former state senator who has made millions in waste-hauling, has declined to release his tax return. Wolf, 69, is seeking a second four-year term in the Nov. 6 general election.

Wolf’s income has dropped to about one-third of what it was in 2014, when he still ran and owned a large stake in his family’s home and building products distributorship. That year, he reported $1.3 million in adjusted gross income. Before he was inaugurated, he put most of his investments in a blind trust and soon after shed his stake in the Wolf Organization.

Features

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. (AP) — Tiger Woods endorsed Nike’s latest “Just Do It” ad narrated by Colin Kaepernick with a message nearly as succinct. “It’s a beautiful spot ,” Woods said. The two-minute ad, which debuted during the NFL opener, highlights superstar athletes LeBron James, Serena Williams and others, and touches on the controversy of NFL player protests during the national anthem. Woods, a Nike athlete since turning pro in 1996 who rarely delves into divisive issues, said Friday he was a fan of the apparel giant featuring the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback known for his social protests.

“I think Nike is trying to get out ahead of it and trying to do something special and I think they’ve done that,” Woods said at the BMW Championship. “It’s a beautiful spot and pretty powerful people (are) in the spot.” The ad aired during the first commercial break in the third quarter of the Eagles-Falcons game on Thursday night. Kaepernick watched the first television airing on NBC at an event held at Nike’s headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon.

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — A contestant in the Miss America pageant says President Trump “has caused a lot of division” in the nation. Madeline Collins, Miss West Virginia, was asked an onstage question Friday night about what she feels is the most serious issue facing the nation. She replied “Donald Trump is the biggest issue our country faces. Unfortunately he has caused a lot of division in our country.”

The interview responses were limited to 20 seconds and Collins did not go into additional detail. The Miss America Organization rejected a request from The Associated Press to make Collins available for an interview after Friday night’s competition had ended. She did not win the interview contest. That honor went to Miss Massachusetts Gabriela Taveras, whose question dealt with how Americans traveling abroad should interact with people in other countries. She said it is important to let people in other nations know that, “We as Americans are supporting them and that we are there to help them.”

NEW YORK (AP) — Commuters with tickets to ride out of New York’s Grand Central Station heard a special serenade on Friday evening, with Paul McCartney taking over a corner of the majestic hub for a concert. Only invited guests including Jon Bon Jovi, Meryl Streep, Amy Schumer, Kate Moss and Steve Buscemi were let behind black curtains to see the stage, but everyone could hear a 24-song set that spanned more than 50 years of music.

It was a stunt to promote a new album called “Egypt Station.” McCartney said he wondered “what’s the coolest station we could think of?” and settled on the Manhattan landmark. The band set up under a chandelier and in front of a giant clock, just off the 42nd Street entrance.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows: On WKOK and WKOK.com at noon Sunday: NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Donald Trump; Sens. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., and Dick Durbin, D-Ill.

ABC’s “This Week” — George Papadopoulos, former Trump campaign adviser. CBS’ “Face the Nation” Vice President Mike Pence; Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va.; Tom Perez, Democratic National Committee chairman; Ronna McDaniel, Republican National Committee chairwoman. CNN’s “State of the Union” — Conway, Warner, Sasse. “Fox News Sunday” — Pence; Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del. INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Amish couple with 13 children is suing the federal government, accusing officials of violating their constitutional rights by insisting that they provide photographs of themselves before the Canadian wife’s request to become a permanent U.S. resident can be approved.

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Diamonds are a Goodwill’s best friend. News outlets cite a news release from Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina as saying a Greensboro resident recently donated an 18-karat, white gold necklace featuring 176 diamonds. Appraised at $6,480, the necklace has attracted 10 bids on Goodwill’s online auction .

The necklace’s price rose from $1,650.99 on Aug. 31 to $5,002.01, as of yesterday morning. The bids jumped Tuesday, as news outlets began to report on the find. Vice President of Retail Operations Celeste MacMurdo said in a release that putting the necklace up for online auction attracts more bidders. The Goodwill organization plans to funnel the proceeds into its mission of providing free and low-cost job training and placement services.

MacMurdo praised Greensboro residents’ charity.

Sports, Scores & Skeds

Friday’s Scores

Berwick 41, Williamsport 17

Bloomsburg 28, North Penn-Mansfield 7

Central Columbia 42, Lehighton 7

Danville 38, Warrior Run 20

Halifax 37, Line Mountain 7

Jersey Shore 30, Montoursville 20

Loyalsock 35, Shikellamy 0 – This game was on 1070AM WKOK and WKOK.com.

Mifflinburg 32, Milton 0

Mount Carmel 40, Lewisburg 20 – This game was on our sister station 100.9 The Valley (100.9FM)

Muncy 15, Towanda 14

Pine Grove 31, Newport 14

Shamokin 35, Central Mountain 6

South Williamsport 54, Hughesville 22

Southern Columbia 48, Selinsgrove 0 – This game was on our sister station Eagle 107 (107.3FM).

Susquenita 28, Juniata 14

Upper Dauphin 74, Millersburg 56

Wellsboro 33, Montgomery 7

Williams Valley 47, Tri-Valley 21

NEW YORK (AP) — Rhys Hoskins hit a tiebreaking homer in the eighth inning to make a winner of Aaron Nola, and the Philadelphia Phillies edged the New York Mets 4-3. Carlos Santana lined an early two-run shot for the Phillies, who are chasing first-place Atlanta in the NL East. The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK, while our normal programming continues at WKOK.com.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jordan Luplow hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the seventh inning, Josh Bell also had a two-run shot and the Pittsburgh Pirates rallied past the Miami Marlins 5-3. Kevin Kramer drove in his first career run with a two-out single in the seventh that made it 3-3. Luplow then squared up a 1-2 offering from reliever Tayron Guerrero for his third homer.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — While the offense finds it rhythm, the Philadelphia Eagles know they can count on a smothering defense. The group shut down Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons again in their season opener and now have a few extra days rest before hitting the road next week. The Eagles play on our sister station Eagle 107.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — No. 13 Penn State and Pittsburgh meet for the 99th time in a series that dates back to 1893. However, there are no plans for the series to extend past 2019. That means Penn State’s visit to Heinz Field could be its last trip to Pittsburgh for a while. Both teams come in 1-0 but had far different experiences in Week 1. Pitt had little trouble with Albany. Penn State needed overtime to get past Appalachian State. The Penn State Nittany Lions play on 1070AM WKOK and WKOK.com at 6pm today.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

———

INTERLEAGUE

Final Detroit 5 St. Louis 3

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Toronto 3 Cleveland 2, 11 Innings

Final Tampa Bay 14 Baltimore 2

Final Houston 6 Boston 3

Final Minnesota 10 Kansas City 6

Final L-A Angels 5 Chi White Sox 2

Final Oakland 8 Texas 4

Final N-Y Yankees 4 Seattle 0

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Cincinnati 12 San Diego 6

Final Pittsburgh 5 Miami 3

Final Philadelphia 4 N-Y Mets 3

Final Milwaukee 4 San Francisco 2

Final L-A Dodgers 4 Colorado 2

Final Arizona 5 Atlanta 3

Chi Cubs at Washington 7:05 p.m., postponed

———

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Seattle 89 Washington 76

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Final (16) TCU 42 SMU 12

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

INTERLEAGUE

St. Louis at Detroit 6:10 p.m.

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Houston at Boston 4:05 p.m.

Texas at Oakland 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto 4:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota 7:10 p.m.

L-A Angels at Chi White Sox 7:10 p.m.

N-Y Yankees at Seattle 9:10 p.m.

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Miami at Pittsburgh 1:05 p.m.

Chi Cubs at Washington 3:05 p.m.

San Diego at Cincinnati 4:10 p.m.

Chi Cubs at Washington 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at N-Y Mets 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Milwaukee 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona 8:10 p.m.

L-A Dodgers at Colorado 8:10 p.m.

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Arkansas St. at (1) Alabama 3:30 p.m.

(2) Clemson at Texas A&M 7:00 p.m.

(3) Georgia at (24) South Carolina 3:30 p.m.

Rutgers at (4) Ohio St. 3:30 p.m.

New Mexico at (5) Wisconsin 12:00 p.m.

UCLA at (6) Oklahoma 1:00 p.m.

Alabama St. at (7) Auburn 7:30 p.m.

Ball St. at (8) Notre Dame 3:30 p.m.

North Dakota at (9) Washington 5:00 p.m.

(17) Southern Cal at (10) Stanford 8:30 p.m.

Southeastern Louisiana at (11) LSU 7:00 p.m.

William & Mary at (12) Virginia Tech 2:00 p.m.

(13) Penn St. at Pittsburgh 8:00 p.m.

Youngstown St. at (14) West Virginia 6:00 p.m.

(15) Michigan St. at Arizona St. 10:45 p.m.

(18) Mississippi St. at Kansas St. 12:00 p.m.

SC State at (19) UCF 6:00 p.m.

UConn at (20) Boise St. 10:15 p.m.

Michigan at (21) Michigan 12:00 p.m.

Savannah St. at (22) Miami 6:00 p.m.

Portland St. at (23) Oregon 2:00 p.m.

Kentucky at (25) Florida 7:30 p.m.

———

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

D.C. United at New York City 4:55 p.m.

