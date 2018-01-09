Gov. Wolf visits Northumberland youth sports manufacturing company

NORTHUMBERLAND – A Valley youth sports manufacturing company has the full support of Governor Tom Wolf as an example of potential job growth in the commonwealth. Governor Wolf visited All Sports America (ASA) in Northumberland Tuesday, a youth sports manufacturing company. In addition, ASA received a $40,000 grant, $42,000 in new job tax credits, and $400,000 loan from the Wolf Administration.

Governor Wolf says he likes the amount of time and effort that goes into the company’s daily operation, and says it something the state can help out, 3:32-3:56 “The basic thing is what you’re doing and what can we do to want to invest here. Those are the things we ought to be talking about in Harrisburg, broad investments in education, broad investments in infrastructure.”

The Wolf Administration first invested into the company after a word with State Senator John Gordner (R-27), whom ASA co-owner EJ Moore had reached out to in looking to grow the company.

ASA currently has 26 employees, with a goal of looking to hire 42 new employees within the next three years.

President and CEO Richard Rock says he hopes Governor Wolf’s visit will also help continue the company’s growth: 0:10-0:32“We’re hoping it’ll bring more exposure to what we’re trying to do here and bring jobs back and hopefully make some improvements in the education of letting people know there’s other good paying jobs without having to get a college degree.”

Rock says he discussed with the governor better ways to create and maintain better relationship with Valley Vo-tech schools to help spark more job growth.

Governor Wolf says many aspects are important for economic growth for companies like ASA, something the state needs to continue to focus on: 4:45-5:08 “Having been a business owner, I think I have a pretty good understanding about what business needs. We need good infrastructure, we need good schools, we need safe neighborhoods. I think if we do that right in Harrisburg, we’re going to have a lot of companies like this wanting to be in Pennsylvania.”

ASA, manufactures equipment, including sewing jerseys, for youth sports across the country, mostly for youth football. The company located on Route 11 near Zartman Construction, is also beginning to expand to other youth sports. (Matt Catrillo)