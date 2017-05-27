Gov. Wolf signs REAL ID law, and AP Features

AP PA Headlines

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf’s office says Pennsylvania driver’s licenses that are compliant with tougher federal anti-terrorism standards should be available in early 2019. Wolf signed legislation Friday designed to bring Pennsylvania into compliance with the 2005 Real ID law enacted following the Sept. 11 terror attacks. That law requires state driver’s licenses and ID cards to have security enhancements and to be issued to people who prove they are legally in the United States.

Without one, Pennsylvanians would need another compliant ID to board commercial airliners or enter certain federal facilities. Those standards take effect before 2019, but Wolf’s administration says it’s hoping for a waiver until Pennsylvania’s Real ID licenses are available. Pennsylvania’s new law doesn’t require residents to obtain a driver’s license or ID that meets Real ID standards.

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Ariana Grande says she will return to Manchester, England for a benefit concert to raise money for victims of the suicide bombing and their families. In a tweeted statement, Grande says details are still being finalized. She says her “heart, prayers and deepest condolences are with the victims of the Manchester attack and their loved ones.” A suicide bomber killed 22 people and wounded scores of others minutes after Grande’s concert at the Manchester Arena ended on Monday night.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Actors Laurence Fishburne and Joe Mantegna are set to host the Memorial Day concert in Washington. The 28th annual concert from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol will be broadcast nationwide at 8 p.m. Sunday on PBS. Performers will include classical singer Renee Fleming; singer and actress Vanessa Williams; country singer Scotty McCreery; and singer John Ondrasik of the band Five for Fighting.

Irish tenor Ronan Tynan is also scheduled to perform. The concert will also include a 75th anniversary tribute to the Doolittle Raid, a bombing mission over Tokyo during World War II. Actor Gary Sinise will present that portion of the program, which will include a tribute to 101-year-old Lt. Col. Dick Cole, the sole surviving member of the Doolittle Raiders.

WELLESLEY, Mass. (AP) — Hillary Clinton isn’t mentioning Donald Trump by name, but she peppered her Wellesley College commencement address with barbs aimed at her rival in last year’s presidential election.

Clinton on Friday urged the graduating class at her Massachusetts alma mater to fight against “full-fledged assaults on truth and reason.”

Clinton also called the Republican president’s budget proposal “a con” that is “shrouded in a trillion dollar mathematical lie.” The former Democratic presidential nominee also said she is looking to the future and helping to train future leaders. The speech marked a return engagement of sorts for Clinton. She delivered the student commencement address 48 years ago in 1969, the year she graduated from the all-women’s school. Clinton also delivered the 1992 commencement speech..

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman wants to know why someone unplugged a bounce house, causing it to deflate with nearly a dozen young children inside during her daughter’s first birthday party. Two children suffered minor injuries after they were briefly trapped under the heavy plastic during the May 21 party in the backyard of a home in Port St. Lucie, about 114 miles (183 kilometers) north of Miami.

The home’s surveillance video shows an older man briefly standing at the fence looking at the partygoers before unplugging a cord from an electric outlet on the side of the home as he walked toward the street. Police canvassed the area but couldn’t identify the man in the video. The video has been posted online under the heading Bad Neighbor.

