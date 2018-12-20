Gov. Wolf pushs for legal pot: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 12/20/18

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf cast aside his unwillingness to discuss the legalization of marijuana for recreational purposes and on Wednesday signaled that he is open to taking a look at it. Wolf, a Democrat, made the comment while answering questions from the public on Twitter, saying “it is time for Pennsylvania to take a serious and honest look at recreational marijuana.”

“More and more states are successfully implementing marijuana legalization,” and Pennsylvania should learn from their efforts, Wolf said. Previously, Wolf had said he would want to study the experience of states where it is legal before deciding whether to support legalizing the sale of recreational marijuana. However, he has never initiated any sort of study of it or suggested that the time is right for his administration to look into it.

With his second term set to start in January, Wolf will be joined by a lieutenant governor, John Fetterman, who has long supported the full legalization of marijuana. Such a change would require action by Pennsylvania’s Republican-controlled Legislature, and leaders there have never sought to start a discussion about it.

Wolf signed Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana law in 2016, passed with strong bipartisan support from lawmakers, and he has overseen the program’s implementation, beginning with the first sale last February. He also ran for governor in 2014 supporting the decriminalizing possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.

Possession or sale of marijuana for other purposes remains a crime in the state, although Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and several other Pennsylvania cities have decriminalized possession of small amounts. Colorado and Washington first approved the sale of recreational marijuana in 2012. Now, 10 states and the District of Columbia have approved recreational marijuana, including Michigan and Vermont this year, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has issued his first act of clemency in more than two years, commuting a convicted drug dealer’s sentence. Sixty-year-old Benny Ortega had served nearly 23 years in prison on a 125- to 292-year sentence for selling marijuana and cocaine. The governor’s office says Ortega is now eligible to apply for parole.

A spokesman for Wolf says Ortega had taken steps toward rehabilitating himself and that the governor viewed his sentence as “egregious and inhumane.” Monday’s commutation put Ortega’s name on the January docket for the state parole board’s consideration. The commutation is Wolf’s first since 2016 and his third since taking office in 2015. The governor’s office says Wolf is considering commuting the sentences of two other inmates, both serving life sentences.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania turnpike officials say they expect 6.3 million vehicles to travel the turnpike during the holiday period beginning Thursday until Tuesday, Jan. 1. The turnpike commission says Thursday and Friday of this week are expected to be the most heavily traveled days, with 675,000 vehicles on the roadway each day.

The lightest travel days on the turnpike are expected to be Dec. 29 with about 350,000 vehicles and Dec. 25 and Dec. 30 with about 410,000 vehicles each day. Increased police, safety and maintenance patrols are planed during the holiday period, and people are urged to allow extra time and remain vigilant. State sets up online form to report opioid, Rx drug misuse

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — State officials are making it easier for health professionals and the wider public to report suspicions about misuse of prescription drugs, an effort designed to lessen the harm from opioid abuse. Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday called the online reporting tool another step toward addressing the opioid crisis that resulted in more than 5,400 overdose deaths in the state last year.

The suspicious activity reporting tool is available on the website for the attorney general’s office and can be reached through the state Health Department . It’s also located within the state’s prescription drug monitoring program site, which is limited to registered users. Attorney General Josh Shapiro calls prescription drug abuse “our No. 1 public health crisis and our No. 1 public safety crisis.”

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Features

CYBERSPACE (AP) — Looks like reports of the demise of what’s known as “Obamacare” have been greatly exaggerated. New government figures say the Affordable Care Act has posted unexpectedly solid sign-ups for health coverage next year. The numbers show that nearly 8.5 people had enrolled as of last Saturday’s deadline — and that doesn’t even count another dozen states — including California and New York — that have yet to report. Experts say the new numbers show staying power for ACA, even with its continuing political problems and premiums that remain too high for many middle-class consumers.

NEW YORK (AP) — A former Fox News executive is launching a curated news website that he says is designed to counter some of the hyper-partisanship that he feels has hurt the reputation of journalists in recent years. The entrepreneur, Ken LaCorte, is also drawing attention for hiring two journalists who lost their jobs due to misconduct scandals.

He’ll work with Mike Oreskes, former top news executive at NPR who left amid accusations of inappropriate sexual advances, and John Moody, who left Fox News after writing a column that said the U.S. Winter Olympics team was “darker, gayer, different” than in the past. LaCorte says he believes in second chances but, more importantly, wanted to work with two respected journalists.

Portland, Maine (AP) — The state of Maine is passing on a social media post aimed at keeping people from puffing pot. Officials with the State Center for Disease Control decided to pull down the Facebook page spelling out the potential dancers of marijuana — after a rival spoof page sprung up.

The agency decided to yank its site to minimize confusion between the two pages. It is also asking Facebook to review the satirical page to see if it violates the site’s rules against disinformation. Critics of the state site say it is “prohibition propaganda” — especially since the state has approved the use of pot for both medicinal and recreational uses.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

PA Sports Stories, Scores & Skeds

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers rookie running back Jaylen Samuels is thriving in place of injured starter James Conner. Samuels rolled up 172 total yards in a victory over New England. Samuels figures to get the nod when Pittsburgh travels to New Orleans with a chance to inch closer to a playoff berth. Samuels played a variety of positions during a record-setting college career North Carolina State but believes he’s best suited to work out of the backfield. The Steelers play on our sister station 100.9 The Valley (100.9FM).

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Juniata Valley 0, Claysburg-Kimmel 0

Lourdes Regional 72, Schuylkill Haven 60

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL=

Danville 39, Shikellamy 32

Mifflinburg 58, Selinsgrove 34

Montgomery 67, North Penn/Liberty 31

South Williamsport 29, Hughesville 17

Southern Columbia 42, Bloomsburg 36

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final San Antonio 129 Orlando 90

Final Charlotte 110 Cleveland 99

Final Philadelphia 131 N-Y Knicks 109

Final Toronto 99 Indiana 96

Final Phoenix 111 Boston 103

Final OT Detroit 129 Minnesota 123

Final Brooklyn 96 Chicago 93

Final Milwaukee 123 New Orleans 115

Final Houston 136 Washington 118

Final Utah 108 Golden State 103

Final Portland 99 Memphis 92

Final Oklahoma City 132 Sacramento 113

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final Pittsburgh 2 Washington 1

Final Colorado 2 Montreal 1

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (3) Tennessee 83 Samford 70

Final (5) Virginia 69 South Carolina 52

Final NC State 78 (7) Auburn 71

Final (11) Florida St. 95 North Florida 81

Final (13) Virginia Tech 82 NC A&T 60

Final (17) Mississippi St. 98 Wofford 87

Final (22) Indiana 86 Cent. Arkansas 53

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Houston at Miami 8:00 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Clippers 10:30 p.m.

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Minnesota at Pittsburgh 7:00 p.m.

Detroit at Carolina 7:00 p.m.

Anaheim at Boston 7:00 p.m.

New Jersey at Columbus 7:00 p.m.

Florida at Toronto 7:00 p.m.

Nashville at Philadelphia 7:00 p.m.

Chicago at Dallas 8:30 p.m.

Montreal at Arizona 9:00 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Calgary 9:00 p.m.

St. Louis at Vancouver 10:00 p.m.

N-Y Islanders at Vegas 10:00 p.m.

Winnipeg at San Jose 10:30 p.m.

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

(12) Texas Tech at (2) Duke 7:00 p.m.

Utah St. at (21) Houston 8:00 p.m.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.