Gov. Wolf announces more money for “Green Light-Go” program

HARRISBURG— Some Northumberland, Montour, and Union County municipalities will be receiving funds to support the cost of upgrading traffic signals. The money is part of PennDOT’s “Green Light-Go” program.

Sunbury will receive over $350,000 for traffic signal equipment upgrades at the intersection of Fourth and Arch Streets. In Montour County, Danville received over $55,000 for traffic signal retiming and synchronization at 10 intersections. In Union County, Mifflinburg will be upgrading traffic signal retiming along Chestnut Street, Third and Fourth Streets for a cost of about $55,000.

Governor Tom Wolf says the Green Light-Go program addresses congestion, old traffic signals and results should mean better traffic flow. This program granted $33 million to 94 municipalities around the state. (Sarah Benek)