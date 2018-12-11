Gov campaign spending: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds 12/11/18

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Spending in Pennsylvania’s gubernatorial race topped $64 million, as Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf thumped Republican Scott Wagner to win a second term. Campaign finance reports filed at last week’s deadline show that Wolf outspent Wagner, $31 million to $22 million, counting the value of non-cash contributions of services and goods.

The race fell shy of the state record, more than $82 million in Pennsylvania’s 2014 gubernatorial race won by Wolf. Labor unions supplied about one-third of Wolf’s cash, while Wagner was his own biggest donor by far, at more than $12 million. Wolf gave a big chunk of cash, about $4 million, to the Democratic Party to help with other races on Nov. 6’s ballot. Wagner survived a bruising primary campaign that cost $25 million and siphoned much of his cash.

HERSHEY, Pa. (AP) — A high school teacher from the Scranton area is Pennsylvania’s 2019 teacher of the year. Abington Heights High School teacher Marilyn Pryle was given the honor Monday by state Education Secretary Pedro Rivera at a professional development conference in Hershey. Pryle teaches English literature and is the author of seven books for teachers, including “50 Writing Activities for Meeting Higher Standards.” She beat out 11 other finalists.

Pryle graduated from the University of Scranton and completed a master’s degree in creative writing at Emerson College in Boston. She’ll be Pennsylvania’s entrant in next year’s national teacher-of-the-year competition. The Department of Education says nominations were submitted by students, parents, peers and others.

GALLUP, N.M. (AP) — A couple is facing charges after authorities say a 3-year-old shot an 8-month-old girl in the face while the couple was in a motel shower. Police say Shayanne Nelson and Tyrell Bitsilly were at a motel Saturday in Gallup, New Mexico, when Nelson’s child found a gun and accidentally fired it, hitting the baby.

According to a criminal complaint, the 18-year-old Nelson says she didn’t know a gun was in the room and it may have been left by a prior occupant. A witness told police he saw the 21-year-old Bitsilly wipe the gun after the shooting. The baby was taken to a hospital. Her current condition is unknown. Nelson and the Bitsilly are facing child abuse charges.

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi high school has banned students from wearing a class t-shirt that lists the names of three seniors who died this year and the dismissive phrase “Bye, Felicia.” The Sun Herald of Biloxi reports Pascagoula School Superintendent Wayne Rodolfich on Friday banned the shirts from school property and events.

Students on Thursday started receiving the shirts that featured the phrase first used by Ice Cube in the 1999 film “Friday” as a cold way to say goodbye. Pascagoula High School administrators, staff and students designed the shirts. Rodolfich says the seniors’ names were probably included in an effort to honor them, but were not in the design that had been approved. He says the school district will be paying for the students to get new senior class shirts.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “The Favourite” leads the field of films with 14 nominations for the 24th annual Critics’ Choice Awards. “Black Panther” was close behind with 12 nominations. Three TV series are tied with five nominations each. The Broadcast Film Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association announced the nominees Monday.

Nominations for “The Favourite” include: best picture; best actress and best actress in a comedy for Olivia Colman; and best supporting actress for both Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz. The film is about two cousins vying for the attention of Queen Anne. “The Americans,” ”The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” and “Escape at Dannemora” garnered five nominations each in the television category. HBO and Netflix are tied with 20 nominations each. The Critics’ Choice Awards will be presented Jan. 13 on the CW Network.

NEW YORK (AP) — A survey says Americans today are more likely to get news from social media web sites than newspapers. The Pew Research Center said Monday that 20 percent of Americans cited social media as a frequent news source, compared to 16 percent that credited newspapers. It’s the first time since Pew has found sites like Facebook and Twitter outpacing newspapers.

Pew has been asking about news consumption, with a slight change in wording, since 1991. That year, 56 percent of Americans said newspapers when asked where they had gotten their news yesterday. The survey also found that 81 percent of people aged 65 and over often get news from television, compared to only 16 percent of people aged 18 to 29.

SOMERS POINT, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey woman has her wedding ring back, nine years after she accidentally flushed it down her toilet. Paula Stanton was sure the diamond-encrusted gold ring was lost forever after she noticed it wasn’t on her finger while she was cleaning her bathroom nearly a decade ago.

Luckily, a member of Somers Point’s public works department remembered Stanton mentioning the ring about three years ago.

Last month, Ted Gogol was doing maintenance work near a manhole about 400 feet from Stanton’s house. He tells the Press of Atlantic City he saw a shiny object sitting the mud.

It turned out to be Stanton’s ring, and after boiling it in peroxide and lemon juice, she is wearing it again.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A police dog in South Dakota is learning how to walk a beat in snow boots. Video posted by the Rapid City police department shows Jary trying to adjust having the boots on its paws. The dog awkwardly lifts its legs while getting used to the new boots. The department says it equips its officers for the chilly weather, “even the furry ones!”

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lady Gaga has nabbed a best actress nomination for the Critics’ Choice Awards. John Legend was nominated for best actor in a TV movie for “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert.” Rami Malek is up for best actor for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury in “Bohemian Rhapsody.” The best song nominees are “All the Stars” from “Black Panther,” ”Girl in the Movies” from “Dumplin’,” ”I’ll Fight” from “RBG,” ”Shallow” from “A Star Is Born,” and “The Place Where Lost Things Go” and “Trip a Little Light Fantastic,” both from “Mary Poppins Returns.” The Critics’ Choice Awards will air Jan. 13 on the CW Network.

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Bloomsburg 59, Berwick 45

Brashear 71, Cornell 61

Canton 61, Muncy 60

Halifax 67, Millersburg 46

Hughesville 65, Troy 52

Southern Columbia 50, Mahanoy Area 46

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL=

Berwick 51, Selinsgrove 33

Hughesville 54, Jersey Shore 37

Juniata 50, Warrior Run 46

Lewisburg 51, Mount Carmel 40

Loyalsock 67, Mifflinburg 63, 2OT

Millville 34, Athens 32

Milton 46, Central Mountain 40

Northumberland Christian 40, Midd-West 31

Pine Grove 54, Schuylkill Valley 41

Shamokin 46, Shikellamy 31

South Williamsport 46, Muncy 39

Southern Columbia 62, Benton 35

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Explaining what went wrong a day after a frustrating loss left the Philadelphia Eagles on the brink of elimination was a difficult exercise for coach Doug Pederson. Pederson didn’t have any answers. It wouldn’t change the outcome, anyway. The Eagles moved closer to last place than first place by losing 29-23 to the Dallas Cowboys in overtime on Sunday. The Eagles play on our sister station Eagle 107.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are in serious trouble heading into the final three weeks of the season. The Steelers have dropped three straight games following a 24-21 loss to woeful Oakland. Pittsburgh let the Raiders score two fourth-quarter touchdowns, including the go-ahead score with 21 seconds remaining. Pittsburgh remains a half-game ahead of Baltimore in the AFC North but the schedule is daunting. Pittsburgh hosts New England next week then travels to NFC-leading New Orleans. The Steelers play on our sister station 100.9 The Valley.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Philadelphia 116 Detroit 102

Final Indiana 109 Washington 101

Final Boston 113 New Orleans 100

Final Milwaukee 108 Cleveland 92

Final Sacramento 108 Chicago 89

Final Oklahoma City 122 Utah 113

Final Dallas 101 Orlando 76

Final OT L.A. Clippers 123 Phoenix 119

Final Denver 105 Memphis 99

Final Golden State 116 Minnesota 108

Final L.A. Lakers 108 Miami 105

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final SO Pittsburgh 2 N-Y Islanders 1

Final Tampa Bay 6 N-Y Rangers 3

Final Detroit 3 L.A. Kings 1

Final San Jose 5 New Jersey 2

———

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Final Seattle 21 Minnesota 7

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Portland at Houston 8:00 p.m.

Phoenix at San Antonio 8:30 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Clippers 10:30 p.m.

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Toronto at Carolina 7:00 p.m.

L.A. Kings at Buffalo 7:00 p.m.

Vancouver at Columbus 7:00 p.m.

Arizona at Boston 7:00 p.m.

Detroit at Washington 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at Minnesota 8:00 p.m.

Ottawa at Nashville 8:00 p.m.

Chicago at Winnipeg 8:00 p.m.

Florida at St. Louis 8:00 p.m.

Edmonton at Colorado 9:00 p.m.

———

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

(17) Villanova at Penn 7:00 p.m.

Charleston Southern at (23) Furman 7:00 p.m.

