GOP tax bill can work, says SU professor

SUNBURY – Yes, the GOP tax bill is the right idea and can benefit both the middle class and American business, so says Dr. Matt Rousu, Interim Dean of the Sigmund Weis School of Business at Susquehanna University. He expressed that opinion on WKOK’s On The Mark Monday.

While Dr. Rousu admits there are pros and cons when it comes to tax breaks for the working class, he says the bill still mostly benefits them, “Yes, there are deductions being removed, but then the child tax credits increase, and then the standard deduction was increased. Housing expenses up to half a million dollars are still covered for this area.”

Dr. Rousu also says there’s nothing wrong with American businesses benefitting from the bill. He says most economists believe a lower corporate tax rate is good, “And that’s one both economists left and right tend to agree upon. The other thing most economists tend to agree on is a simple code would be preferable to the current state of things.”

(Matt Catrillo)