Good new in the US Jobless numbers

SUNBURY — Inflation is in check, joblessness is steady, and gas prices are stable…all good news on the US economy Friday. Bob Garrett of the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce says this is all evidence the economy is growing, “It takes about 110,000 new job hires every month to replace the folks, the baby boom that we’ve been hearing about, to replace those folks who are retiring and leaving the labor force. So, we are creating jobs at twice the rate as people who are dropping out of the labor force and that means that we should be starting to see gradual increases in the participation rate. ”

On WKOK’s On The Mark Friday, Garrett, along with other panelists said there are several positive numbers, including the hopes the GOP tax bill in Washington will help business. Garrett says another regulation that could affect wages is raising the minimum wage. The chamber rejects the state getting involved, “What we would much rather see is organic growth, that the economic is growing at a pace, that that’s moving wages much more than any federal regulation would move wages, and now we’re starting to see that.”

