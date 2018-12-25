Home
Goal! The Needy Family Fund meets and exceeds $100,000 goal

Goal! The Needy Family Fund meets and exceeds $100,000 goal

WKOK Staff | December 25, 2018 |

 

SUNBURY – With a last minute addition of over $40,000 in contributions, the Needy Family Fund has met and exceeded the $100,000 goal. The fund total is now $109,001.80. The addition of $10,000 from the Charles and Betty Degenstein Foundation, and $30,000 from the 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation added to the total.

 

You can read the list of additional contributions at WKOK.com. The Needy Family Fund has already been used to buy toys, clothing, gifts and food for nearly 500 Valley families. Families received those items during distributions held last week in Sunbury and Milton.

 

Each year, the Degenstein Foundation, Daily Item, Salvation Army, BB&T and Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation are key players in the Needy Family Fund. Organizers of the fund thank the many donors who contributed this year. Additional donations are gladly accepted at BB&T locations, and you can donate online. https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/Family2017.

Name                                                                                                   City                 Amount

Charles & Betty Degenstein Foundation                                            Sunbury           $10,000.00

Correction from 12/17/18 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation           Sunbury           $5,000.00

The 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation                                     Sunbury           $30,000.00

Kevin & Kim Ditty                                                                             Sunbury           $100.00

Keith Kunkel                                                                                      Lewisburg       $50.00

In Memory of Harold & Ethel Reich                                                                          $20.00

Housekeeping Department Selinsgrove Center                                  Selinsgrove      $100.00

Scott Tower Tenants Association                                                       Sunbury           $50.00

Anonymous Donations                      50.00

Today’s Contribution Balance                       40,370.00

Previous Contribution Balance           68,631.80

Current Contribution Total                109,001.80

About The Author

Written by WKOK Staff