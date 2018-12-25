Goal! The Needy Family Fund meets and exceeds $100,000 goal

SUNBURY – With a last minute addition of over $40,000 in contributions, the Needy Family Fund has met and exceeded the $100,000 goal. The fund total is now $109,001.80. The addition of $10,000 from the Charles and Betty Degenstein Foundation, and $30,000 from the 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation added to the total.

You can read the list of additional contributions at WKOK.com. The Needy Family Fund has already been used to buy toys, clothing, gifts and food for nearly 500 Valley families. Families received those items during distributions held last week in Sunbury and Milton.

Each year, the Degenstein Foundation, Daily Item, Salvation Army, BB&T and Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation are key players in the Needy Family Fund. Organizers of the fund thank the many donors who contributed this year. Additional donations are gladly accepted at BB&T locations, and you can donate online. https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/Family2017.

Name City Amount

Charles & Betty Degenstein Foundation Sunbury $10,000.00

Correction from 12/17/18 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation Sunbury $5,000.00

The 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation Sunbury $30,000.00

Kevin & Kim Ditty Sunbury $100.00

Keith Kunkel Lewisburg $50.00

In Memory of Harold & Ethel Reich $20.00

Housekeeping Department Selinsgrove Center Selinsgrove $100.00

Scott Tower Tenants Association Sunbury $50.00

Anonymous Donations 50.00

Today’s Contribution Balance 40,370.00

Previous Contribution Balance 68,631.80

Current Contribution Total 109,001.80