Goal! Needy Family Fund climbs above $85,000

SUNBURY – A contribution from the Degenstein Foundation has put the Needy Family Fund over the top. The Foundation this week contributed $10,700 to the fund, now the total is $85,571.

The fund was hovering just below the $75,000 goal as this week began, then additional contributions came in. The fund received $250 each from Catherine Blair and Carol Snook, along with $200 from Kieffer Physical Therapy of Selinsgrove. There were several other contributions as well.

The Salvation Army in Milton and Sunbury has already distributed toys, food, clothing and other gifts to nearly eligible 700 families in The Valley. The Needy Family Fund is sponsored each year by The Daily Item, BB&T Bank and the Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation.

You can read the stories of families who have benefited from the Needy Family Fund, at WKOK.com and Daily Item.com.