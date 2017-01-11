Glaze ice greets drivers, many schools delayed

Icy conditions this morning prompt school delays

SUNBURY – A coat of ice is covering most roads and vehicles across the region, prompting school delays. PennDOT trucks are out in full force salting roads, but many secondary roads are still extremely slippery. Several minor accidents have been reported.

Multiple school districts are on a delay, and you can find the Winternet delays posted online at www.wkok.com. Motorists are urged to use caution and take their time traveling this morning. Later today, there will be sunshine and milder temperatures, so the ice should be limited to the morning hours.