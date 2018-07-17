Girls on the Run receives grants

SUNBURY—Girls on the Run of the Greater Susquehanna Valley just received grant funding through the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania. FCFP says $2,000 from the Tree House Fund and $1,000 from Little League for Youth Sports. They say the funds will be used to help participants with financial assistance and expand the program in Lycoming County.

Girls on the Run is a positive youth development program based around physical activity. Participants will develop confidence, perform community service and complete a 5K.