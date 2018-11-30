Girls on the Run has 5K this weekend

SUNBURY – Girls on the Run is a program young girls and teens that promotes health, learning and giving back to the community.

Lila Butters, a fourth grader from Loyalsock, was on 94KX’s “Tom and Lura In The Morning,” and she told us what “Girls on the Run” is all about, “We learn life skills, and we’re going to give back to the community and we’re going to be donating stuff to the SPCA and the food bank.”

Butters talked about something her coach teaches called Star Power, “There’s a little star inside you that shines bright and when it gets covered by a cloud you may get sad or angry, but my coach said, one of the stars in the sky is like you, different from the rest.”

Girls on the Run will be holding a 5K run this Sunday, December 2, at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness in Lewisburg. Registration open at noon, and the run starts at 2 p.m. More information here.

https://www.gotrgsv.org/