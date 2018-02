SUNBURY – The person of interest from a Tuesday shooting in Sunbury known as “Ghost” has been detained by Sunbury Police. The Daily Item reports 22-year-old Luis Alamo of Bloomsburg was detained Thursday morning. Police are not releasing any other information at this time.

The Daily Item says a warrant was issued Wednesday for Alamo from the Tuesday shooting that sent a 16-year old male to the hospital. Tuesday night’s shooting occurred at 446 Race Street.