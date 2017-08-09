Bucknell prof: Get ready for the solar eclipse

SUNBURY – The anticipation is building for the solar eclipse August 21 at 2:30 p.m. There’s plenty to look out for when this rare occurrence in the solar system takes place, says a Bucknell University physics and astronomy professor who says he’ll be studying the eclipse.

Professor of Physics and Astronomy Dr. Nedd Ladd says it will be awesome to see the universe being so dynamic, “It’s easy to go outside at night and look up at the stars and think that everything is kind of fixed and stable. And watching the moon move over and completely cover the sun for a very short period of time is a very strong reminder everything is really moving in the universe.”

Junior Bucknell physics student Payton Johnson says the university is using cameras to see how quickly they can take pictures. They’ll be looking to for a flickering of light in the sun’s corona, “The way we’re going to test our scientific information is to see the information from the flickering, and so we need to be able to take pictures faster than the light flickers.”

Hear more from Dr. Ladd and Johnson about the eclipse and their studies at WKOK.com. (Matt Catrillo)