Gene variant for chronic liver disease found in Geisinger MyCode data

DANVILLE – There could soon be some new treatment options for reducing the risk of chronic liver disease, thanks to some new Geisinger research. Geisinger says in a release their investors, along with scientists at the Regeneron Genetics Center, have found a gene variant associated with a significant reduction in the risk for the disease. They say this now could pave the way for potential treatment options.

The study used DNA data from over 46,000 Geisinger MyCode Community Health Initiative participants and their associated medical records. Liver tissue samples collected during bariatric surgeries from Geisinger’s Obesity Institute helped to confirm the link.

Additional data was gathered from the University of Texas Southwestern’s Dallas Heart Study and the Penn Medicine Biobank. Chronic liver disease is one of the leading causes of mortality in the U.S.