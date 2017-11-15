Geisinger’s ‘MyCode’ going national in new initiative

Geisinger program going national

DANVILLE — Geisinger announced Tuesday that they are launching the Geisinger National Precisions Health Initiative in the Washington DC area. They named Huntington F. Willard, as the first director of the initiative, as part of it’s strategy to expand the program called MyCode on a national level.

MyCode is a program that takes a patient’s DNA to determine whether or not they are at risk for cancer, heart disease or other illnesses that run in the family.

Dr. David H. Ledbetter, executive vice president at Geisinger and chief scientific officer says a lot of other health programs have requested advice and consultation services from the “MyCode” program and that Geisinger’s program is simply “three or four years ahead of other health care systems nationally.”