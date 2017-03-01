Geisinger to hire 2,000 new employees

DANVILLE — Geisinger Health System has announced plans to hire an additional 2,000 new employees in 2017. This after launching a recruitment effort to hire 1,500 employees in 2016.

As part of the initiative, Geisinger is recruiting more than 500 nursing positions across their territories, including Danville, Bloomsburg, Shamokin, Harrisburg, Scranton, Wilkes-Barre, Lewistown and State College.

Geisinger currently employs more than 30,000 with a medical staff of more than 1,600 employed physicians. In 2015, Geisinger implemented a $10 minimum wage for all employees. (Ali Stevens)