Geisinger sends some motivated patients back to ‘pain school’

DANVILLE – Some patients at Geisinger might find themselves back in school, when it comes to dealing with long term pain. Two Geisinger professionals, on WKOK Sunrise this week, said they prescribe, for some motivated patients, some time in one of two classroom type pain clinics where they discuss their history of pain, their pain threshold, their mindset about pain, what is ‘functionality’ when it relates to their future life with pain.

They say some patients can learn how to feel differently about pain. Dr. Cybele Pacheco and clinical pharmacist Justin Troutman, told us about the Multi-Disciplinary Pain Program, and the Inter-Disciplinary Pain Clinic, as opportunities for patients to rethink how they cope with pain. Troutman tells us about one of the programs, “ For patients who are newly diagnosed with chronic pain, or they just want a very thorough second look, or maybe another work up about their chronic pain. They can see a pain specialist, a pain physiologist, pharmacists, and a physical therapist all in the same day.”

Pacheco tells us they are focusing more on our personal perception, threshold, and coping with pain. She says our perceptions are a growing factor in future pain treatment, “Being able to provide that as a service to our chronic pain patients, who are at times, on a terrible continuum of chronic pain and depression and they feed each other. I think we understand it now more than we ever did, and realize how important it is to embed behavioral health in any program associated with pain management.”

Troutman says the brain is very flexible and we can learn how to deal with pain differently, we can learn coping tools and learn how to ‘calm down the nervous system, ‘and relearn coping tools. He says pain psychology can be a big helper for some motivated patients. You can hear their remarks on WKOK Sunrise this week, and posted at WKOK.com.