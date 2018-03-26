Geisinger receives big grant from Giant for children’s hospital

DANVILLE – More grant money is heading to Geisinger’s campus thanks to Giant food stores. Giant has announced it is giving a $1 million donation to be divided between Geisinger, Penn State Children’s Hosptial and the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. This comes in celebration of Children’s Hospitals Week, as well as Giant’s 95th anniversary celebration.

Geisinger will be receiving $150,000 toward the Child Advocacy Center at Janet Weis Children’s Hospital. A Geisinger statement says the new money will help 100 % of children referred to the center will receive coordinated forensic interviews, victim advocacy and mental health services as appropriate.