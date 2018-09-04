Geisinger raises their minimum wage

DANVILLE— A Valley hospital is raising its minimum pay rate for workers. Geisinger has announced its raising the minimum wage for workers to $11 per hour. It goes into effect September 30.

Chief Human Resource Officer Amy Brayford, in a news release, says the increase will help them to retain and hire the best employees, which in turn will help the health and well-being of the community. This is the second time in three years Geisinger has raised its minium hire rate for employees.

In addition to raising the minimum, some employees will see an adjustment to their pay to move them higher in the pay range. About 800 employees, mostly food and environmental service technicians, will see a pay increase as a result of this change.