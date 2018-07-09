Geisinger officials have ways to avoid prescribing opioids

DANVILLE – With the opioid crisis being addressed on several fronts, Geisinger says it is working very hard to change the way they treat pain and prescribe opioids. Dr. Cybele Pacheco is the Department Director for Community Medicine in the Geisinger’s Western Region.

She says there are host of medicines with fewer side effects and do treat pain, “So I think often times that people with back pain, they have muscle spasms associated with that back pain. So if we treated that with a muscle relaxer versus an opioid, that would probably keep the patient at a functional status.”

Dr. Pacheco also says still want to gradually reduce pain but without the use of opioids. One way is to build the patient’s pain tolerance, “Some of that verbiage is ‘I’m in pain and there are times that I can’t do anything else.’ So my hope is that by giving you some pain medication, we are going to reduce you (your pain) by 20%, which brings me now to words that say on my pain scale, ‘I still have pain but I can continue to function and do my daily activities.”

