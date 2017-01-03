Geisinger medical college receives approval

DANVILLE – Geisinger Health System now boasts a medical school under its umbrella. The Geisinger Commonwealth Medical College became a reality Sunday according to information released by Geisinger.

In September, GHS announced it was acquiring the Scranton-based medical college, The Commonwealth Medical College. The new school received all required regulatory approvals as of January 1.

According to Dr. David Feinberg, Geisinger president and CEO, the venture will “offer medical students a fully integrated learning experience while filling a tremendous need for physicians in the regions we serve.”

The medical school will retain its regional campus model and Geisinger’s academic programs, including its residency training will be integrated under the college. Dr. Steven Scheinman will continue to serve as the school’s president and dean. He also becomes chief academic officer and executive vice-president at Geisinger Health System. (Jennifer Wakeman)