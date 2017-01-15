Geisinger launches groundbreaking new health initiative

DANVILLE – Geisinger Health System is launching a new community health initiative. Springboard Health seeks to improve the health of an entire population by coordinating community resources to eliminate hunger and chronic disease.

Nancy Lawton Kluk, chief philanthropy officer for the Geisinger Foundation, says addressing socioeconomic health as well as physical and mental health requires collaboration between local stakeholders, “How do we engage the community in a way to use all of the assets and make certain that we have nobody hungry, not just a Geisinger patient, but nobody across the entire community hungry, because we have everybody working toward the same goal.”

Lawton Kluk says creating healthy communities is more than simply having access to quality healthcare, “What Geisinger is doing is being a catalyst to change the way a community looks at its population and how we can make them healthier together.”

She says the program will launch in Scranton, Pennsylvania, “We’ve engaged a group of 40 advisors across the country who are helping us think through how do we do this in a way that makes sense and how do we do this in a way that’s sustainable and replicable so that as we create these solutions, we can push them out across the Geisinger footprint, across the state, and across the country.”

The Scranton population serves as a microcosm for communities everywhere. Diabetes and behavioral health issues such as smoking can impact the overall health of a population dealing with poverty and hunger.

Springboard Healthy Scranton will address the issues of access to healthy food and food insecurity through a fresh food pharmacy, “The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank said, ‘Here’s our issue. We want people to eat healthier. We have the food. We don’t have the distribution channel.’ Geisinger came to the table and said, ‘We have a distribution channel, but we don’t have the food. If we can partner together, can we make a difference?’”

Lawton Kluk says the fresh food pharmacy brings a “food-as-medicine” approach to combating obesity and diabetes, “What happens is this becomes a cycle, so they’re not eating well, they’re not feeling well, and the cycle continues. If we can break that cycle for them and their family, make certain that everyone has enough healthy food for them, their kids, their parents, then what we do is start creating a culture of change and a culture of health.”

Precision medicine through Geisinger’s MyCode program will also help identify those at increased risk for certain cancers and cardiovascular disease. Lawton Kluk says they anticipate having a program in place by August of this year, “Our hope, is that by summer, we’ve got a program that we can now say, ‘In these population groups, here’s the best process to help this happen.’”

According to Dr. David Feinberg, president and CEO of Geisinger Health System, replicating a proven, cost-effective, sustainable program will “transform healthcare at its core by focusing on preventive care, behavioral health, and economic growth.” You can learn more about Springboard Healthy Scranton online. (Jennifer Wakeman)