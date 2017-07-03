Geisinger hosts micro farmer’s market

DANVILLE— Geisinger Health System is now offering a mini farmers market at their medical center in Danville, Bloomsburg Hospital and Shamokin Area Hospital. The Get Fresh Micro Market offers a selection of fresh, local produce to employees, patients and visitors to purchase in the hospital’s cafeteria.

Throughout the summer months items will be stocked fresh every Monday and available until supplies last. A different locally sourced produce item will be featured each week. The Micro Market will also offer free recipe cards, healthy- eating education material and cafeteria menu specials.

Additionally, the Health System’s Get Fresh On-the-Go mobile market will visit the Geisinger Hughes Center North and South and Buckhorn Office Building once a month throughout the summer.

The Micro Market debuted at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville four years ago as part of Geisinger’s Healthy Selections program.