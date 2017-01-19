Geisinger Health System hiring hundreds of nurses despite shortage

WILKES-BARRE — Despite a nursing shortage across the country, Geisinger Health System Thursday morning announced plans to hire hundreds of nurses for many of their 12 hospitals. Jobs will be offered in critical care, the emergency department and other areas and they are looking for both graduate nurses and experienced nurses.

Julene Campion, vice president of talent management for Geisinger Health System says they are paying close attention to both the patient experience and the employee experience, “Due to the growth of the organization and the number of patients that we are seeing, we really wanted to make sure that we were able to both provide that excellent patient experience. Our employees really want to provide the best care, but sometimes we need to provide more resources.”

She says like many organizations, they also have an aging workforce. Campion says this will be a challenge for Geisinger due to a shortage in nursing applicants, “The talent pool, both internally is aging, and the external talent pool is also aging. Then if you put on top of that, you have an aging population who needs more care, and often times that care is in-patient or in a hospital and so all of these compelling factors of talent supply and demand and patient need or patient demand, have really made it quite challenging to find nurses.”

Campion says the process of hiring nurses for all of their facilities will take up to a year and they will concentrate on different regions at a time, staring with the Wilkes-Barre Scranton area and then moving to the Danville, Bloomsburg, Shamokin region. (Ali Stevens)