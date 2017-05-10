Geisinger Health System and Highmark announced joint venture today

DANVILLE – You might soon see new health care facility pop in the Montoursville area if Geisinger Health System and Highmark Inc. follow through on a joint venture announced Wednesday.

Leaders of the two health care corporations held a statewide news conference call with reporters and announced that Geisinger—which already has clinics in Northcentral Pennsylvania, and Highmark—which already has thousands of Blue Cross card holders in that region, are exploring a new joint venture.

Geisinger executive vice president and chief administration officer Lynn Miller put it in lay terms, “They’ll be new programs, bringing specialty care closer to where the patient is, and then really looking at alternatives to inpatient care or the historic outpatient care.”

Deborah Rice-Johnson, president of Highmark Health Plan spoke of the joint venture, “So we’ll be looking at ways to implement, in a more robust way, population health care models that allow us to manage patients differently than they are managed today.”

The news today was that Geisinger and Highmark are going to explore the partnership; they signed a letter of intent, and said there could soon be a new health care facility in the Montoursville area that would have health care services for GHP and Highmark members. Health care providers and insurance companies are increasingly working together.

Both companies said the goal would be to create greater patient choice. They discussed having a series of series of new health care clinics in the Lycoming, Clinton, Tioga and Sullivan County regions. That part of the state has had Geisinger clinics already, but is now in the heart of UPMC territory. UPMC recently acquired Susquehanna Health System.