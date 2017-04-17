Geisinger Health System accused of coercing patients into research study

DANVILLE – Two former doctors for Geisinger Health System have filed a wrongful termination suit in Montour County against the health system and Geisinger Clinic, where they were employed. PennLive.com reports the doctors claim the health system coerced patients to participate in genetic research. The doctors are identified as Dr. Neelkamal Soares and his wife, Dr. Shibani Kanungo.

Kanungo claims in July 2015, Geisinger’s chief scientific officer, Dr. David Ledbetter, told her he expected her metabolic patients to participate in research. Soares claims he raised concerns regarding the inclusion of patients in research studies without their consent. Soares and Kanungo, who live in Lewisburg, say they were treated with increased animosity for expressing concerns about research studies and the Geisinger administration.

Soares was suspended in August and terminated September 2. Kanungo was placed on administrative leave in August and fired October 18. They claim they were fired for refusing to perform health services or research activities. The complaint seeks unspecified damages. (Ali Stevens)