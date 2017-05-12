Geisinger expands drug take- back program

DANVILLE — Geisinger Health System is expanding its drug take-back program to more of its satellite campuses in The Valley. In a statement Friday, they announced that there are now drug take-back boxes in the Shamokin and Bloomsburg Geisinger hospitals. The take-back boxes are located in the lobby of each hospital and are available 24 hours a day.

The health system says the goal of the medication take-back program is to reduce drug abuse and to help prevent drugs from getting into the environment. Geisinger currently has over 20 take-back boxes at various locations. They do not take inhalers, needles, syringes and aerosols. (Sarah Benek)